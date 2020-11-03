Keerthy Suresh tightlipped about Vedhalam Remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon step into the shoes of Vedhalam remake once he is done with the shoot of Acharya. There are strong talks that Keerthy Suresh has been finalized to essay the crucial role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in Vedhalam remake. The names of Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are considered and the update says that Chiranjeevi voted for Keerthy Suresh for the role. Keerthy Suresh is tightlipped about essaying the crucial role in the remake of Vedhalam.

The actress is currently busy promoting her next film ‘Miss India’ which will stream on Netflix from tomorrow. During her media interaction, Keerthy Suresh said that she signed Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will join the sets of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. She also said that she has signed a Malayalam movie beside Mohanlal and clarified that she is not doing the Bollywood Maidan. The actress never responded about Vedhalam remake.

The makers are currently signing the agreements and Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the official announcement from the makers to step out about Vedhalam remake. Hence, she remained tightlipped about the project. The shoot of Vedhalam remake starts next year. Meher Ramesh is the director and Anil Sunkara is the producer.