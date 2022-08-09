Kesineni complaints on fake twitter account

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas lodged a complaint with the cyber police alleging that a fake twitter account was created in his name. He also alleged that some unidentified persons have created fake and fabricated posters in his name and were circulating in the social media.

The MP’s office in the complaint said that a Facebook account in the name of “Political Punch” was circulating some fake posters and photos involving the MP. These posts were causing damage to the prestige and integrity of Kesineni Srinivas.

“This is very humiliating and that this impudent act has been committed with an aim to malign and tarnish the hard earned reputation” of the MP, the complaint said. The MP’s office wanted the cyber police to act and take severe action against the persons concerned and involved in the fake campaign.

The MP office wanted early action against the persons and stop spreading of the fake and fabricated posters and photos through the Political Punch facebook account.

There have been a couple of posters created in the name of Kesineni Srinivas stating that some high drama was enacted in Delhi. The alleged fake posts have a message that proclaims that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had bowed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pleaded with him for a hand shake.

The MP’s office also claimed that Kesineni Srinivas accompanied Chandrababu Naidu during the latter’s tour in the national capital and the campaign was fake and fabricated.