‘KGF 2’ director Prashanth Neel shares collage poster of his movies

A collage poster shared by ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ director Prashanth Neel has left everyone guessing. Audiences and movie buffs are wondering about the message the star director has conveyed through his poster.

Prashanth Neel has shared a post on social media which contains the collage photo of his three projects. ‘KGF: Chapter2’ and his upcoming movies ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas and ‘NTR-31’ with Jr NTR.

The statement of producer Vijay Kiragandoor of Hombale Films that ‘KGF: Chapter 3’ would have superheroes like Hollywood has piqued interest.

The fans are also guessing that the characters of all three movies would get connected at one point. The fans are further guessing that the character of Rocky bhai in ‘KGF 2′ and Prabhas’ character would meet in the upcoming movie ‘Salaar’.

Fans are also surmising that even the character in ‘Bagheera’ for which Prashanth Neel has written the screenplay would also be a part of the upcoming ambitious project.

However, Prashanth Neel has not reacted to any comments and speculation in this connection.