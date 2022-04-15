KGF2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very Good

KGF2 has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 19 Cr. This is the highest opening for another language film in the Telugu States beating 2.0. The film has taken all-time 5th best opening in the Nizam area which is a sensational feat. It is released through various distributors on advance basis.
|Area
|1st Day Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|9.60Cr
|50 Cr
|Ceeded
|2.80Cr
|20 Cr
|UA
|1.70Cr
|10 Cr
|Guntur
|2Cr
|8 Cr
|East
|1.17Cr
|8 Cr
|West
|0.84Cr
|7 Cr
|Krishna
|0.90Cr
|6 Cr
|Nellore
|0.50Cr
|3.5 Cr
|Total
|19.51Cr
|112.5 Cr