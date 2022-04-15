KGF2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very Good

KGF2 has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 19 Cr. This is the highest opening for another language film in the Telugu States beating 2.0. The film has taken all-time 5th best opening in the Nizam area which is a sensational feat. It is released through various distributors on advance basis.

Area 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 2Cr 8 Cr East 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 0.50Cr 3.5 Cr Total 19.51Cr 112.5 Cr