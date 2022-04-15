KGF2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very Good

By
Telugu360
-
0
KGF Day 1 Collections
KGF2 has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 19 Cr. This is the highest opening for another language film in the Telugu States beating 2.0. The film has taken all-time 5th best opening in the Nizam area which is a sensational feat. It is released through various distributors on advance basis.

Area1st Day CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam9.60Cr50 Cr
Ceeded2.80Cr20 Cr
UA1.70Cr10 Cr
Guntur2Cr8 Cr
East1.17Cr8 Cr
West0.84Cr7 Cr
Krishna0.90Cr6 Cr
Nellore0.50Cr3.5 Cr
Total19.51Cr112.5 Cr

