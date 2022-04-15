Stalin launches Aha Tamil, STR & Anirudh brand ambassadors

A grand event was held in Chennai on April 14, the Tamil New Year day, to mark the beginning of streaming platform Aha’s services in Tamil.

Chief Minister M K Stalin was the chief guest of the function, where actor Simbu aka STR and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were announced as Aha’s brand ambassadors for Tamil.

In his address, Stalin highlighted the importance of entertainment platforms providing local content in order to connect with local audiences. He also honoured veteran film personalities S P Muthuraman, Bharathiraja, Late AV Meiyyappan, Late MS Viswanathan, Late K Balachander, Late SP Balasubrahmanyam and Late actress Sridevi with Kalaignar awards.

In a video statement, Allu Arjun expressed happiness over the launch of Aha Tamil and hoped Tamil audience will like and support it. He lauded Allu Aravind and Ram Jupally, the promoters of Aha, its CEO Ajit Thakur and all members of the team. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture.

Ajit Thakur said, “We are overwhelmed with the response and the love we have received for aha, both in India as well as from the Indian diaspora spread across the world. We have been successful in consistently delivering stories which resonate with our users. Since inception of aha, we listened deeply to our users and carefully crafted stories that they wanted to watch. aha is just getting started in its journey but I promise you that we will soon be the default entertainment platform for the Tamil language globally”.