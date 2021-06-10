Kiara Advani misses the sunshine and tan

Actress Kiara Advani on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday and said that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

“Missing the sunshine & tan,” she wrote as caption, with a sun emoji.

Kiara, who was last seen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, will be next seen in “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, besides “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

http://www.instagram.com/p/CP7YLnonCrw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link