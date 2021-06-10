Etela testing patience of KCR by delaying resignation!

Etela Rajender is playing a ‘hide and seek game’ with TRS as well as TRS president, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by delaying his resignation to TRS and MLA post even making an announcement to this effect on June 4 by conducting a press conference.

KCR sacked Etela from his cabinet on May 2.

KCR and TRS party was expecting Etela to resign to TRS as well as MLA post immediately after.

It’s more than a month since he was sacked from the cabinet, but Etela continues to remain in TRS and continuing as MLA even today.

Etela took more than a month to make an announcement on submitting resignation to TRS as well as MLA post on June 4.

However, Etela is yet to send resignation letter to TRS officially.

Etela did not send resignation letter to Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy either to quit from MLA post so far.

The TRS planned to dismiss him from the party and disqualify from the Assembly in the first week as Etela did not resign.

But Etela prevented them by announcing resignation to TRS and MLA post on June 4 on his own. However, Etela did not submit resignation though it’s nearly a week since he made the announcement.

Etela on the other hand is now touring his Huzurabad constituency and preparing for bypoll. He is luring TRS leaders and cadre to his side.

KCR and TRS are in a fix over how to proceed further as Etela is delaying resignation further and testing his patience.

They are now waiting for Etela to join BJP to disqualify him from Assembly as reports confirmed that Etela is joining BJP on June14.

If Etela joins BJP without resigning to Assembly on June 14, the TRS plans to disqualify him from the Assembly immediately forcing bypoll in Huzurabad within six months.

In any case, Etela is surely testing the patience of KCR and TRS.