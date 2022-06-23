Kiccha Sudeep impresses with Intriguing Vikrant Rona Trailer

Advertisement

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has been making headlines since its announcement. The teaser has heightened the excitement. The producers have now released the much awaited trailer in all languages including Telugu.

The Telugu trailer unveiled by Mega Power Star Ram Charan and wished the entire team all the best.The brilliant direction of Anup Bhandari and the rich visuals of William David are evident in the trailer. Vikrant Rona’s portrayal of the “devil who doesn’t know he is the devil” in the intriguing trailer cut has many people captivated and filled with questions.

This Pan India film’s trailer undoubtedly piqued interest. Ra Ra Rakkama, a recently released song, has topped the charts across all languages. Additionally, the makers are certain that this will be yet another spectacle from Sandalwood. Everyone is currently anticipating the movie’s release.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari. This spectacle is bankrolled by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.