Naidu to tour Krishna, Guntur districts

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu would tour Krishna and Guntur districts for three days from June 29. He would start his tour with the party’s mini-Mahanadu to be held at Gudivada on the first day. Later, the next day, the TDP chief would address the party leaders at Machilipatnam.

Sources in the TDP say that Chandrababu Naidu is planning to visit Nimmakuru from Gudivada on June 29 and stay in the village at night. Nimmakuru is the native place of his father-in-law, TDP founder and former chief minister late N T Rama Rao.

If Chandrababu Naidu stays in the village for the night, it would be his first-ever stay after his marriage into NTR’s family in the last four decades. As NTR himself had migrated to Chennai and later to Hyderabad and had rarely visited his native village, Chandrababu Naidu never got the opportunity to stay here.

The TDP chief would also tour the neighbouring Guntur district on July 1. He would hold meetings at Prathipadu and Ponnuru Assembly constituencies in Guntur district. While he would be spending two days in Krishna district, it is likely to be one day for him to tour Guntur district.

The Guntur district TDP leaders are yet to decide on the venue for the party mini-mahanadu to be held when Chandrababu Naidu arrives. The leaders are planning to have it in Prathipadu, if the sources are to be believed.

The venue is likely to be decided in a day or two as there is almost a week’s time in their hands. Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had asked the party leaders to find a good function hall in Prathipadu to hold the mini-Mahanadu.