Polling for by-election at Atmakru ends with 61.75 pc

The by-election for the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district concluded at 5 pm on Thursday. The EVMs were shifted to the strong room at the Andhra Medical College in Atmakru town where counting would be held on June 26.

The by-election was required following the death of Minister for Industries Mekapati Gautham Reddy in February this year. The ruling YSR Congress fielded Gautham Reddy’s brother Vikram Reddy for the by-election.

While the TDP and the Jana Sena have opted out of the contest, the BJP fielded its Nellore district unit president G Bharat Kumar in the by-election. There are other candidates representing some registered parties and independents.

However, the ruling YSR Congress is likely to retain the seat despite the BJP’s extensive campaign in the constituency with the party national leaders and the Central ministers. The BJP had only tried to make its presence felt among the voters and was aware of its defeat.

Late Gautham Reddy was a very good name among the voters as he had won the seat in 2014 and 2019 elections. A soft-spoken leader, Gautham Reddy is said to be a phone call away to the voters and his brother Vikram Reddy too was always available to the people in the constituency.