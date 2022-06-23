Latest updates on Tollywood Strike

The Tollywood dailywage workers have been protesting for a hike and all the Telugu film shoots have been kept on hold. The strikes continued for the second day but a series of crucial meetings were held and the daily wage workers of all the 24 crafts of Telugu cinema are expected to return back to work from tomorrow. The Producers Council promised to initiate talks and hike the wages only after the shoots resume. The Telugu film producers and the leaders of 24 crafts met Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav separately. He wanted the issue to be settled amicably at the earliest.

A committee of Producers is formed and they will initiate talks with the workers and will announce the price hike. The producers also promised to implement the price hike from the day things get finalized. The shoots of more than 30 films have been stalled yesterday and today. The workers of Tollywood argued that the remunerations of the actors have been hiked even after the pandemic but their wages were not increased.