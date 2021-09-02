Kinjarapu family sheds inhibitions, goes aggressive on YSRCP

Until recently, they were subdued. They advised caution and asked the party workers to stay cool. Spate of cases and arrests have subdued them and forced them to go low-key. But, the North Andhra biggies are now back into the business of belligerence. We are talking about TDP’s strongest leaders in North Andhra. Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Atchen Naidu is the president of the AP TDP, while Rammohan Naidu is an MP from North Andhra.

Soon after the TDP’s massive defeat and the spate of cases against them, the Kinjarapu duo adopted silence. Atchen Naidu was arrested in the ESI scam also. After this both Atchen and Rammohan became silent. Whenever party workers approached them, they advised caution. They advised them to remain patient till the situation turned in their favour. Even a firebrand young leader like Rammohan Naidu spent time writing letters to the state and the Central government. But all of a sudden, they have become aggressive now.

Now they have come out into the open in the recent party dharna at Kotabommali in Srikakulam district. Not only did they participate in it, but also gave fiery speeches and said they were taking note of the police excesses. They said once they come back to power, they would pay those police officers who were harassing them back in the same coin.

They said that they would punish all those cops who were harassing the party workers in North Andhra. This new-found show of confidence and defiance was a pleasant shock to the party workers. Sources say they have got over the initial shock of arrest and are now belligerent again. Yet others say that Kinjarapu family has realised that they would lose their support base if they remain silent anymore. If the Kinjarapu family continues with the same fortitude and defiance, the political script of North Andhra will change for the better for the TDP, say sources.