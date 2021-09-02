Why TDP activists are upset with this constituency incharge?

Has the TDP convener for Gangadhara Nellore constituency Harikrishna colluded with the YSRCP? This is what most TDP activists and workers in the constituency feel and many are openly questioning Harikrishna’s continued absence from the constituency and his inactivity. They are demanding that Chandrababu Naidu replace Harikrishna with someone who has the stomach for a fight with the ruling YSRCP.

Gangadhara Nellore is a strong TDP constituency. Yet, the party has been suffering successive defeats since 2014. In 2014, former minister Kutuhalamma, who left the Congress to join the TDP, was given the party ticket. She lost the elections. Her son Harikrishna was made the incharge and the party candidate in 2019. He lost to YSRCP’s Narayana Swamy, who went on to become the deputy CM.

Though Harikrishna is the party’s convener for the assembly constituency, he has not been visiting the constituency. He has not attended any party meet. He did not respond to even issues like the sensational Dr Anitarani episode. Even when Nara Lokesh responded, Harikrishna was conspicuous by his absence. Due to his inactivity, the party cadre is highly demoralised. They feel he should be replaced by someone who is active and responsive.

The party workers have accused Harikrishna of colluding with the YSRCP in the constituency. They said that Harikrishna is silent even when the TDP workers were attacked. He is being now seen to be hobnobbing with the YSRCP workers. They have demanded that Harikrishna be replaced with someone who is responsive.