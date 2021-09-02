Nani turns emotional at Tuck Jagadish Event

Natural Star Nani is targeted after his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish is heading for a direct digital release. The actor during the trailer launch event of Tuck Jagadish responded about the recent allegations made on him. “If the situations are favorable and if my film fails to release in theatres, I will ban myself and not by someone,” told Nani. He said that Tuck Jagadish is a film that is layered with family emotions and is a proper film that narrates the relations.

“As a responsible person, I have to think from every side and hence we took the call. Telugu audience are the best and are our major strength. We wish that the situations outside would get better and Telugu cinema will get glorified back” told Nani. Shiva Nirvana directed Tuck Jagadish and Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh played the lead roles in this family entertainer. Shine Screens are the producers. Tuck Jagadish streams on Amazon Prime from September 10th on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.