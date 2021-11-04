Know who is the real joker in the Huzurabad pack?

Who is the biggest loser in the Huzurabad poll? No marks for guessing. It’s a guy called Padi Kaushik Reddy. Kaushik Reddy, the brightest star of the Congress Party, had an excellent pedigree. Former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is his close relative and Kaushik enjoyed the best of relations with the present PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. But, hasty decisions and hurried choices ended up making him the joker in the political pack.

He was the natural choice for the Congress Party for the Huzurabad bypoll. He gave a tough fight to Eatala in the 2018 elections and has filed a slew of cases against Eatala. But, instead of focusing on building his base, he began hobnobbing with the TRS. The plan was to defect to the TRS after the Congress gave him a ticket. This would thoroughly demoralise the Congress. But, Revanth pre-empted him by exposing him. Left with no option, Kaushik had to resign from the Congress and join the TRS.

With the surprise element gone, Kaushik was of no use to the TRS. Yet, it forwarded his name for MLC position under Governor’s quota. However, the Governor raised questions about the pending cases against Kaushik Reddy and sought to know his “record of public service.” As a result, his becoming an MLC is a remote possibility now.

Now, highly placed sources say that KCR wants to reward Gellu Srinivas, who lost to Eatala in the bypoll, with an MLC post. There is anger among the Yadava community that Gellu, a Yadava, was made a scapegoat in the whole process. To address this grievance, KCR is reportedly planning to make Gellu an MLC. If this is true, then winner Eatala has an MLA post. Runner-up Gellu too would be an MLC. And Padi Kaushik Reddy is now the real loser. He lost his place in the Congress. He is unwanted in TRS and becoming an MLC is a distant dream.