Manchi Rojulochaie review
4:30AM Gopalam recovers from Heart weakness. Story revolves around anxiety issue of Gopalam
Interval !
4:15AM Paddhu explains her dad’s fears to Santosh
3:55AM Gopalam arranges ‘Pelli Choopulu’ for Paddhu
3:45AM Gopalam warns Santosh not to love his daughter
3:30AM Santosh , Paddhu are lovers
3:15AM Movie opens on Gopalam (Ajay Ghosh)and his two friends. They suspect Gurnandham’s daughter Paddhu ( Mehrene ) character
3:15AM ShowTime !
Manchi Rojulochaie is a comedy genre film with Santosh Shoban, Mehreen in the lead roles.Talented writer and director Maruthi completed this small film during the coronavirus pandemic.Santosh Shoban and Mehreen make a decent pair on screen.The film is laced around their love story and a lot of fun is attempted. Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Sudharshan will be seen in other important roles.
Manchi Rojulochaie is made on a strict budget of Rs 4 crores and the shoot is completed in 34 days. The film is hitting the screens on November 4th across the globe. V Celluloid and SKN are the producers. Anup Rubens composed the music.
Cast :
Santosh Shobhan, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada,Vennela Kishore,Harsha Chemudu,Ajay Ghosh
Crew :
Producer : SKN
Music : Anoop Rubens
Cinematography : Sai Sriram
Editing : S.B. Uddhav
Art Direction : Ram Kumar
Director : Maruthi