Manchi Rojulochaie review

4:30AM Gopalam recovers from Heart weakness. Story revolves around anxiety issue of Gopalam

Interval !

4:15AM Paddhu explains her dad’s fears to Santosh

3:55AM Gopalam arranges ‘Pelli Choopulu’ for Paddhu

3:45AM Gopalam warns Santosh not to love his daughter

3:30AM Santosh , Paddhu are lovers

3:15AM Movie opens on Gopalam (Ajay Ghosh)and his two friends. They suspect Gurnandham’s daughter Paddhu ( Mehrene ) character

3:15AM ShowTime !

Manchi Rojulochaie is a comedy genre film with Santosh Shoban, Mehreen in the lead roles.Talented writer and director Maruthi completed this small film during the coronavirus pandemic.Santosh Shoban and Mehreen make a decent pair on screen.The film is laced around their love story and a lot of fun is attempted. Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Sudharshan will be seen in other important roles.

Manchi Rojulochaie is made on a strict budget of Rs 4 crores and the shoot is completed in 34 days. The film is hitting the screens on November 4th across the globe. V Celluloid and SKN are the producers. Anup Rubens composed the music.

Cast :

Santosh Shobhan, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada,Vennela Kishore,Harsha Chemudu,Ajay Ghosh

Crew :

Producer : SKN

Music : Anoop Rubens

Cinematography : Sai Sriram

Editing : S.B. Uddhav

Art Direction : Ram Kumar

Director : Maruthi

