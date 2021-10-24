Komatireddy enjoys in Dubai as Cong struggles in Huzurabad!

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been staying away from Congress activities in Telangana ever since the party high command appointed A.Revanth Reddy as TPCC president in June this year.

Komatireddy is not coming to Gandhi Bhavan to take part in party meetings or attend any public meetings being held by Revanth Reddy against TRS government.

The Congress is struggling to retain even deposit in the Huzurabad bypoll let alone winning the seat.

At this stage, the party seniors are expected to work united and put up best efforts to see that the party saves its face at least by retaining deposit or get some reasonable chunk of votes.

In 2018 Assembly polls, Congress candidate Kaushik Reddy secured 60,000 votes. This time, it is expected that Congress will not secure even 6,000 votes out of 2.40 lakh votes in Huzurabad.

Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders are struggling in Huzurabad to save the face of Congress by taking up hectic campaigning.

But Komatireddy left not only Huzurabad but also the state and the country. He flew down to Dubai to watch T20 world cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (today).

No one knows when Komatireddy returns from Dubai. The last date for campaigning in Huzurabad is November 27 and going by indications Komatireddy will arrive in Telangana only after November 27 to avoid campaigning.

Komatireddy is among the 20-star campaigners listed by Congress for Huzurabad bypoll. But the star campaigner is enjoying in Dubai watching cricket matches.