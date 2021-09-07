Konda Surekha teaches Revanth Reddy a fitting lesson

Consummate politician and former minitr Konda Surekha has given a shock to the Congress top leaderships on the issue of Huzurabad bypoll. Nobody knows how to put the leadership in a spot like Konda Surekha. Her one small move has Telangana Pradesh Committee Chief chief Revanth Reddy running for cover.

When the Huzurabad bypoll issue came up, several seniors and office bearers felt that Konda Surekha would be the right choice for the party. The PCC coordination committee too has recommended her name to the high command. Her selection was a mere formality. Meanwhile, the new TPCC chief, in his own enthusiastic manner, said that those who intend to contest the election should apply to the TPCC.

As many as 18 people had applied for the party ticket. As many as 11 of them were local applicants, while the remaining 7 were from outside the Huzurabad constituency. But, the surprise of surprise is that Konda Surekha is not one of them. All the applicants stand no chance of winning the elections. Only Surekha has the winnability factor. She is well-known in the constituency. Now if Surekha is chosen despite not applying, the idea of democratic process would be reduced to a farce. If she is not chosen as the party candidate, the party will lose badly and Revanth Reddy’s image would be seriously dented.

With one stroke, Surekha has shown Revanth Reddy his place. She has shown that she is no pushover. Now Revanth Reddy will have to find out some amenable and face-saving way to give the party ticket to Surekha. Let’s wait and see what will Revanth do to placate Surekha and bring her round.