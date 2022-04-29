Koratala Siva trolled Badly

Koratala Siva happens to be one of the most honest and successful directors of Telugu cinema. Teaming up with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in a film would be a golden opportunity. Acharya featured Chiranjeevi and Charan in the lead roles and the film released today. The word of mouth and the response for Acharya is utterly disappointing. Koratala Siva is trolled across social media for this lackluster film. The entire second half is boring and some of the episodes are quite silly. Mega fans are left in shock with the product.

The openings are not up to the mark all over. Acharya also opened to poor response in USA and other international markets. Koratala Siva seemed to have focused more on the film’s business rather than on the script trolled netizens. The top director took the complete hold of the business. Though he condemned things, Koratala is also focused on setting up projects for several actors and producers. He is even charging a bomb for finalizing projects. Acharya is the poorest work of the director till date. It’s high time for Koratala Siva to focus on the scripts and make his comeback. Else, he would get vanished in no time.