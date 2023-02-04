Kotamreddy dares Sajjala to make threatening calls

Dissident MLA from the ruling YSR Congress, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, continued his tirade against the party leadership on Saturday. This time, he targeted the party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Sridhar Reddy said that he was getting threatening calls from various people abusing him of dire consequences. He said all these calls were prompted by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who is acting as de facto chief of the ruling YSR Congress.

He said that he is not scared of anyone nor any threatening call. He further added that all the threatening calls were from the followers of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He said that his men too would start making video calls to Sajjala, if anyone made a threatening call to him.

Sridhar Reddy said that he had been closely associated with the YS family right from Raja Reddy days. He was suspended by the Congress as general secretary for supporting Jagan Mohan Reddy those days, he recalled.

Kotamreddy said that he wanted to leave the YSR Congress silently but the leaders were provoking him with baseless allegations against him. He also said that some leaders were provoking him with threatening calls at the behest of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The Nellore Rural MLA said that he would reply to every criticism of him by the ruling party leaders. “I know more things about the party and the leaders than anyone from the Nellore district,” he said and advised minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and former minister P Anil Kumar to mind their words while targeting him to please the leadership.