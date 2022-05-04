Kothaga Ledenti from RRV on May 6th

Advertisement

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming youthful rom-com ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is gearing up to hit the screens soon. Directed by Gireesaaya, the movie has caught the attention of movie buffs with it’s interesting posters and engaging first single.

Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma are back with a new track. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s second single, ‘Kothaga Ledhenti,’ is released as a promo today. The soothing tunes of Rockstar DSP and the enchanting voices of Arman Malik and Hari Priya is intriguing. Full song lyrical video is to be released on May 6 at 11 a.m.

‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is directed by Gireesaaya of ‘Adithya Varma-fame’, while it is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. Shamdat Sainudeen of ‘Uppena’ fame is cranking the camera.