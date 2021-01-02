Krish tested positive for Coronavirus

A lot of Tollywood celebrities got tested positive for coronavirus in the recent times after the wave of cases for coronavirus came down in the country. Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Rakul Preet Singh are the latest to announce that they are tested positive for coronavirus. The latest news says that talented and sensible director Krish is now tested positive for coronavirus. Krish is all set to resume the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s next film from January 4th and the shoot is now pushed after Krish is tested positive.

Krish took up coronavirus test recently ahead of the shoot and he is tested positive. The director is currently in home isolation and is in recovery mode. Pawan Kalyan will now join the sets of Krish’s film at a later date as per his recovery. Krish recently completed the shoot of Vaishnav Tej’s film which is tentatively titled Kondapolam. The film is expected to have a digital release soon.