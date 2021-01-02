Naidu calls Jagan a ‘betrayer of Hindus’

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Mr. Naidu visited Ramatheertham temple where Rama idol was beheaded in Vizianagaram district. The TDP chief addressed a public meeting there when he accused the CM of posing multiple threats to the assets and idols of the temples with utter disrespect for the sentiments of the Hindu devotees in the State.

Mr. Naidu said that the Chief Minister has turned out to be a ‘betrayer of Hindus’ as not a single accused person was arrested so far in over 127 attacks that were made on temples, idols and priests in the past 19 months. ‘Jagan Reddy may be a Christian. But thinking to use power for converting Hindus is wrong. If people in power resort to religious conversions, it amounts to betrayal.’

Mr. Naidu said that he would usually stick to secular statements but could not spare Jaganmohan Reddy considering his utter disregard for the sentiments of other religions and their traditions. One should not show such religious intolerance. ‘Jai Shriram’ slogan was currently resounding in Ayodhya Rama Temple. Similarly, Ramatheertham Rama Temple has always been held in high respect in North Andhra. In such a temple, miscreants beheaded Rama statue but the Government was not taking any steps to catch the culprits.

Mr. Naidu demanded the CM to explain why he had not visited Ramatheertham to express solidarity with the Hindu devotees whose sentiments were badly hurt. Jaganmohan Reddy had his own personal religious sentiments. He would keep the Bible by his side during his swearing in. His palatial residence at Lotus Pond would carry a Cross image on it. But, it appeared that the CM was thinking that the Hindus would not deserve similar sentiments. He should realise that the beheading of Rama statue was a great disgrace to the land.

Stating that all major temples came under attack, Mr. Naidu said that the ruling party middlemen had brought disrepute to Tirumala Temple with their mean and illegal activities. A YCP MLA would fly drones over the Tirumala sky where such an activity was banned. The ruling party leaders had brought in the culture of liquor drinking and meat eating also atop the Seven Hills. The Chief Minister himself would violate the traditions by not bringing his wife during the sacred clothes presentation to the Lord.

The TDP chief deplored that lands and assets were donated to temples for the sake of protecting the Hindu dharma. The Gajapathi Raju family donated 12,000 acres for Simhachalam temple and those lands were worth Rs. 5 Cr to Rs 10 Cr per acre now. The YCP leaders had set their sights on these lands. This was why Ashok Gajapthi Raju, who was known for his honesty and credibility, was removed from the Chairman post. The Jagan regime was busy with the twin tasks of desecrating temples and looting their assets.

Mr. Naidu told the CM that his Government had no right to take away the lands that Hindu devotees donated to the temples over the centuries. The police were behaving irresponsibly and they were filing false cases. Once the TDP would come to power, all these cases would reopen and stringent punishment would be given to the erring police. Even in respect of the Ramatheertham idol beheading incident, the police acted high handedly and allowed only MP Vijay Sai Reddy into the temple but not the priests.