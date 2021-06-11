Kriti Sanon calls Adipurush her ‘most exciting project’

Kriti Sanon says that the ambitious upcoming period drama “Adipurush” is one of her most exciting projects yet.

At an interactive session with fans, a user asked her to talk about the film. “One of my most most exciting projects! Totally different experience loving every bit of it,” Kriti replied, along with a note for the fim’s director Om Raut: “@omraut can we resume soooooon.”

The film is an adaptation of the “Ramayan”, where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan.

A fan also asked her to describe Telugu star Mahesh Babu in one word. Incidentally, Mahesh Babu was her co-star in her debut film, the 2014 superhit “1: Nenokkadine”.

Kriti replied: “Best! My first ever co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I get to work with him again (Sorry thats 19 words)”

On handling success and failure, she said: “My Mantra: Never let success go to your head. Never let failure go to your heart.”

A fan asked about the release of her film “Mimi”, to which the actress said she cannot reveal but it will happen soon.