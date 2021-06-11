Sudheer Babu posts a picture with a quirky caption

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s Friday Instagram post is a picture that comes with an unusual quirk factor.

Sudheer posted a picture where he is seen sitting on the window sill dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and specs. The catch, however, doesn’t lie in the picture. It’s the caption that catches the eye.

“This picture has been uploaded without any caption,” he wrote as caption with the image.

Speaking about his professional life, the actor’s upcoming film is “Sri Devi Soda Centre”, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi.

Last year, Sudhir was seen in the Nani-starrer, “V”, which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.