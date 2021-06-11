Pic Talk: Gopichand’s Dance

A day ahead of Gopichand’s birthday, a new poster of his upcoming film Pakka Commercial was released by the makers.

Gopichand, who was mostly seen in intense roles of late seems to be playing a zestful role in the film.

The handsome actor is seen nailing a sparkling dance move in the poster. He is all things energetic and surely looks refreshing.

Pakka Commercial is directed by Maruthi and it also stars Raashi Khanna. GA2 Pictures and UV Creations are producing the project.

The shoot will resume once the conditions favour film shootings. More details are awaited.