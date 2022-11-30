Kriti Sanon responds about her relationship with Prabhas

Early this year, several Bollywood tabloids reported that pan-Indian star Prabhas is in a relationship with his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo never responded for the same. The rumors got a new momentum after Varun Dhawan during the promotions of his upcoming movie Bhediya alleged about their relationship. The news is all over and Kriti Sanon had to respond to the rumors and the speculations. The actress said that it is neither Pyaar nor PR but Varun Dhawan went wild on a reality show. She called the rumors baseless.

“Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless” posted the actress on her official social media page. Adipurush is a mythological drama directed by Om Raut. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles in this big-budget attempt that is aimed for June 16th, 2023 release.