KTR responds to Naidu’s arrest, says its AP issue

Telangana minister K Tarakarama Rao on Tuesday responded to the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to the media, KTR said that the arrest was limited to Andhra Pradesh. He said it was an issue that happened in the neighbouring state.

He took exception to the people holding protests in Telangana against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. He said that Telangana has nothing to do with the arrest. He said he would not allow any one to hold a protest here when the issue is not related to the state.

The protest attempts by some IT personnel in Hyderabad had disturbed the peaceful atmosphere in the city. It was for this reason that the government had stopped such protests, he said.

He further said that Nara Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy are his good friends and he would not take sides. He said Lokesh had asked him why the Telangana government was not giving permission to the people to hold protests. He said he had told him that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are two different states and the issue of Naidu’s arrest was limited to Andhra Pradesh and not Telangana.

Let the two parties fight over the issue in Andhra Pradesh, but not in Telangana, he said. He sought to advise the two parties not to take the issue on to the streets of Telangana. There are several cities in Andhra Pradesh where they can fight.

“There is Amaravati, there is Vijayawada, there is Rajahmundry where they can fight,” the Minister said.