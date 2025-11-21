x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward

Published on November 21, 2025 by swathy

KTR Says He Is Ready for Lie Detector Test as Formula E Probe Moves Forward

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said he is prepared to face any investigation after Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma approved his prosecution in the Formula E race case. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he insisted he had done nothing wrong and even offered to undergo a lie detector test. He said the legal process would move ahead and he was confident of proving his innocence.
At the same time, KTR has accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of enabling a massive land scam worth nearly ₹5 lakh crore. The allegation centres on the government’s proposal to regularise decades-old industrial lease lands at 30 percent of the government-determined value. The Congress government says the move supports long-running industries. KTR says it is a giveaway that will drain public wealth.

Governor Clears Prosecution Request

On the flipside, officials confirmed that the Governor granted permission to prosecute KTR based on a request submitted by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau. The ACB is investigating alleged irregularities related to the 2024 Formula E race. The agency had also sought approval to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer B L N Reddy.

All three have been named in the case that was registered in December 2024. The charges relate to suspected violations in payments estimated at over Rs 55 crore, including large transfers made in foreign currency. The ACB stated that many payments did not follow mandatory financial procedures during the previous BRS government.

Background of the Formula E Event

Hyderabad hosted its first Formula E race in February 2023. The second edition was initially planned for 2024, but the Congress government cancelled the event after taking office in December 2023. The ongoing probe focuses on the expenditure and financial decisions made for the cancelled race.

Political Impact

The Governor’s decision has triggered a fresh political debate in Telangana. BRS leaders describe the case as a political vendetta, while the Congress government insists the investigation is based on clear financial violations. As the legal process picks up pace, KTR’s statement that he is ready for a lie detector test adds another dramatic layer to a case that is likely to remain in the spotlight in the coming months.

