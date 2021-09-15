KTR taking helicopter tours to escape Oppn parties protests!

These days TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao is often travelling to districts by helicopter to launch various development programmes.

Earlier, KTR always used to travel by road in his convoy of vehicles.

But now he is travelling in a helicopter to districts which are near Hyderabad.

KTR went to Gadwal in a helicopter from Hyderabad on Tuesday, which takes less than three hours to reach by road.

KTR is reportedly taking helicopters to tour districts because opposition parties are frequently obstructing him when he is travelling by road.

BJP and ABVP activists are blocking KTR’s convoy whenever he is visiting any district demanding the release of job notifications to fill 2 lakh vacancies in government departments.

Congress activists are also obstructing him on one issue or the other.

Police are resorting to lathi charge on activists to cleary KTR’s convoy and this tussle between police and opposition parties are getting more coverage in media than KTR’s official programmes in districts.

To avoid this situation, KCR is travelling by helicopter and directly landing at the official programme venue or public meeting and returning straight to Hyderabad giving no scope for opposition parties to obstruct him on road.