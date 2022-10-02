KTR’s fun tweet at BJP irks its leaders

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and minister for IT, K Taraka Ramarao, popularly known as KTR, had made fun of the opposition BJP in Telangana on Sunday. The TRS ministers took the BJP to task in his twitter handle and advised the national party to change its name.

KTR reacted to the predictions of BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on the election schedule for the Munugodu Assembly constituency in Telangana. Bansal told the BJP leaders core committee meeting in Hyderabad that the schedule for the by-election is expected before October 15.

Bansal had asked the rank and file of the BJP to get ready for the big fight with the ruling TRS at Munugodu. He wanted the party leaders to win the seat and maintained that BJP’s victory would be a fitting lesson to the TRS and the Congress as well.

KTR reacted to the statement and wondered how the BJP leaders could predict what the Election Commission of India is planning for Munugodu. He also wondered how the BJP leaders could predict the working of the Election Commission.

“Before “EC” BJP announces the poll dates! Before “ED” BJP announces the names! Before “NIA” BJP announces the Ban! Before “IT” BJP announces the amount! Before “CBI” BJP announces the accused!” KTR tweeted in his twitter handle.

The Telangana minister further suggested saying, “Appropriately BJP should rename itself as; “BJ…EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED…P”

KTR’s tweet attracted criticism from the BJP leaders who advised the TRS minister to set his house in order, before making fun of other parties. The BJP leaders have also dared KTR to face them in the Munugodu by-election and see how people are going to make fun of the TRS leaders in the campaign.

It is to be seen how both the TRS and the BJP leaders are set to carry forward the election campaign in Munugodu once the EC releases the schedule for the by-election.