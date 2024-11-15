x
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula

Published on November 15, 2024 by swathy

Sekhar Kammula is one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. He loves narrating love stories and emotional dramas. Leader was the only film for which he stepped out of his comfort zone. He is now directing Kubera, a different attempt. Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. The glimpse of Kubera is released and it is a surprise for the audience for sure. Sekhar Kammula delivered the unexpected. Though the plot was not revealed, Kubera glimpse brings an impressive feel. Right from the quality to the choice of actors and the technical work, everything is good.

Dhanush plays a role with dual shades. Nagarjuna plays a prominent role. Kubera seems to be a thrilling drama laced around the four lead characters. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is commendable. Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sekhar Kammula produced Kubera under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. The release date of the film will be announced soon and the shoot of the film reached the final stages.Kubera is a pan-Indian attempt.

