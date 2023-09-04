Kushi First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Biggest for Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi First Weekend Worldwide Collections
Kushi First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Kushi has a decent first weekend with a worldwide distributor share of over 29.5 Cr. The film did well Overseas, Rest of India Markets, and Nizam though it dropped on Sunday in the later. Gross of the film stands at 58.5 Cr. Numbers in Andhra Pradesh are very average and chances look bleak for breakeven with many releases in coming weeks. This is the biggest weekend ever for the hero and today numbers will tell where the film will end up.

Below are the area-wise 3 days shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

AreaFirst Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollecionsPre Release Business
Nizam9.66 Cr4.34 Cr13.6 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded2 Cr0.9 Cr6 Cr (NRA)
UA2.09 Cr0.96 Cr
Guntur1.12 Cr0.56 Cr
East1.04 Cr0.51 Cr
Krishna0.92 Cr0.37 Cr
West0.77 Cr0.54 Cr
Nellore0.57 Cr0.26 Cr
Andhra18.4 Cr (NRA)
P&P2 Cr
AP/TS18.17 Cr8.44 Cr40 Cr (excluding GST)
ROI4.45 Cr1.25 Cr
KA + ROI4 Cr
Tamil Nadu3 Cr
Overseas7.10 Cr4.05 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide Share29.72 Cr13.74 Cr
Worldwide Gross58.4 Cr25.5 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven53 Cr53 Cr53 Cr (excluding GST)

