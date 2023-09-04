Kushi First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Kushi has a decent first weekend with a worldwide distributor share of over 29.5 Cr. The film did well Overseas, Rest of India Markets, and Nizam though it dropped on Sunday in the later. Gross of the film stands at 58.5 Cr. Numbers in Andhra Pradesh are very average and chances look bleak for breakeven with many releases in coming weeks. This is the biggest weekend ever for the hero and today numbers will tell where the film will end up.

Below are the area-wise 3 days shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area First Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 Worldwide Collecions Pre Release Business Nizam 9.66 Cr 4.34 Cr 13.6 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 2 Cr 0.9 Cr 6 Cr (NRA) UA 2.09 Cr 0.96 Cr Guntur 1.12 Cr 0.56 Cr East 1.04 Cr 0.51 Cr Krishna 0.92 Cr 0.37 Cr West 0.77 Cr 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.57 Cr 0.26 Cr Andhra 18.4 Cr (NRA) P&P 2 Cr AP/TS 18.17 Cr 8.44 Cr 40 Cr (excluding GST) ROI 4.45 Cr 1.25 Cr KA + ROI 4 Cr Tamil Nadu 3 Cr Overseas 7.10 Cr 4.05 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide Share 29.72 Cr 13.74 Cr Worldwide Gross 58.4 Cr 25.5 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 53 Cr 53 Cr 53 Cr (excluding GST)