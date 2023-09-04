Digital shock for South Biggies

It may be a surprise but the digital rights of Prabhas starrer Salaar are still unsold. With the release date nearing and even after the completion of the shoot, the makers could not crack the digital deal. This is because of the huge quote from the makers. Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix have invested huge in the Indian market. With the producers of the biggies relying on the digital rights which turned out to be a major source of income, they decided to stay away from buying the digital rights for huge prices. Even the quotes are exorbitant and shocking for the digital giants.

The same is the case with Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is planned on a massive budget and the makers are in plan to recover over 60 percent of the budget through the digital rights (including all the languages). The makers of Pushpa: The Rule are expecting a huge amount through the digital rights. The recent deals are no way near to the quote. DVV Danayya is quoting big for OG digital rights. For now, the digital giants are not in a mood to purchase them for such huge prices. This is a shock for the South Indian biggies.