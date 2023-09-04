Salaar postponement: Release Dates Altered

Salaar which was scheduled for September 28th release across the globe is now pushed. There has been a panic situation across the circles of South cinema as there are several films lined up for release in the coming months. Everyone is eager for the new release date of Salaar as they are not in a mood to clash with the mighty film. With Salaar moving out from the long weekend race, the makers of Ram’s Skanda are now considering the date.

The team of Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao too will meet today and they are considering a September 28th or 29th release for the film. Sithara Entertainments announced that MAD will have a release on September 28th. With Salaar getting postponed, the release dates of several films got altered. A clear picture on the updated list is expected in a week.