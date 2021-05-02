Ladakh calling for Naga Chaitanya

Young actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is all set for Bollywood debut and he will be playing a crucial role in Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya already allocated 15 days for the shoot of the film which was delayed due to the coronavirus. The makers are now planning a 45-day long schedule for the film in Ladakh and Kargil with which the entire shoot of the film will be completed. Chaitanya will complete his shoot in a single stretch.

Some high-voltage action episodes will be canned in this schedule. The movie unit along with the cinematographer are currently scouting for the locations after which the schedules will be planned. Advait Chandan is the director and Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Hollywood blockbuster film Forrest Gump. The film’s leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan completed shooting for the movie long ago. Aamir Khan is keen to complete the shoot and release Laal Singh Chaddha in December.