Lakshya Movie Live Updates

Lakshya Movie Review

10:00AM : ‘Lakshya’ is a predictable sports drama which has few good moments. First half showcases the rise of a rookie player, his struggle in second half is boring with a cinematic climax. Naga Shaurya has put lot of effort, director Dheerendra appears to be done some research on the Sport. Production values are adequate. Overall , the sports theme movie lovers can give it a try at leisure time.

09:50AM : The climax of the film is engaging

09:40AM : Pardhu recovers from the injury and gets into practice

09:27AM : Second half is progressing in a very standard template format

09:10AM : JagapatiBabu rescues Pardhu , reveals backstory

09:07AM : Pardhu revolts on Rahul who has ruined his career

8:50AM : Pardhu fails in Olympic trails . Interval

8:40AM : Pardhu gets addicted to sedatives to concentrate more in the game

8:27AM : Emotional scenes are on as tragedy happens in Pardhu’s family

8:16AM : Rithika ( Ketika Sarma ) loves Pardhu ( Naga Saurya )

Duet time , ‘ Diyaa Diyaa ‘ song is Okay on screen

08:09 AM :Pardhu’s grandfather encourages him in pursuing Archery career despite financial hardship

07:59 AM : Movie begins with Pardhu’s childhood Archery training scenes .

Date of Release : 12th December 2022

Director: Santhossh Jagarlapudi

Music by: Kaala Bhairava

Written by: Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi; Srujanamani (dialogues)

Produced by: Narayan Das Narang; Puskur Ram Mohan Rao; Sharrath Marar

Production companies: Sri Venkateswara Cinemas; Northstar Entertainment