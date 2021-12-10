This woman Cong leader challenging Revanth’s supremacy!

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has been facing several problems from male leaders in Congress ever since Congress high command appointed him to lead the party in Telangana in June this year.

However, Revanth overcame all these problems by meeting Congress seniors one after the other and securing their support to bring Congress to power in Telangana in 2023 Assembly polls.

But now a woman Congress leader is creating troubles for Revanth in Congress.

She is none other than Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao.

She is demanding same protocol to her which is being extended to Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief.

She wants Revanth to take her permission to involve any woman leader in Congress in TPCC activities.

She wants Revanth to invite her for all Congress meetings in Gandhi Bhavan and provide her a seat besides TPCC chief.

She also wants TPCC to bear Rs 5 lakh expenditure every month to conduct Mahila Congress programmes.

She is suspending women leaders from Congress who are not following her instructions.

All these are creating problems for Revanth in Congress.

Revanth reportedly complained against Sunitha Rao to party high command requesting them to control her and if not party will suffer badly.