Crucial update on RRR Digital Release

RRR is the most awaited Indian film and the theatrical, non-theatrical rights of the film are sold for record prices. Top production and distribution house Pen Studios holds the Hindi theatrical rights along with the non-theatrical rights of RRR. There are a lot of discussions going on about the digital release of the film. Several biggies made it to the digital platforms in just a month after the theatrical release. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios revealed that RRR will not have its digital release soon.

“RRR is a film that should be watched in theatres. The film will not release on any digital platform in 30 days. We are thinking to release it between 75 and 90 days after its theatrical release” told Jayantilal Gada. This is a huge boost for the film’s theatrical run for sure. RRR is heading for a record release on January 7th 2022 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead roles.