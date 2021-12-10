Jagan sidelining Reddy MLA for BC leader!

Strange are the ways of YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

He is accused of encouraging only Reddy leaders in his government and party.

But in the case of one Reddy MLA in his party, Jagan is acting in a reverse way.

He is sidelining Proddutur MLA Rachamallu Prasad Reddy who was elected twice as MLA from YSRCP in 2014 and 2019 in favour of BC leader Ramesh Yadav.

Jagan sidelining a Reddy leader to benefit a BC leader in his home turf Kadapa district has become a hot topic in Kadapa politics.

Jagan not only made Yadav as MLC but also gave other nominated posts to BC leaders in Proddutur who oppose MLA Prasad Reddy.

Apparently Jagan wants to lure BCs in Proddutur who are majority voters in the constituency after he realised that BCs are moving away from YSRCP with anger on Jagan of encouraging only Reddy leaders.