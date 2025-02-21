x
Home > Politics

Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati

Published on February 21, 2025 by nymisha

Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati

In Tirupati, a major land grabbing controversy has erupted involving Buggamatam lands, valued at over ₹100 crore. Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, a prominent figure in the YSRCP, is at the center of this scandal. Allegations suggest that he has illegally encroached upon 3 acres of Buggamatam lands, constructing a lavish residence and even setting up a YSRCP office and a goshala (cow shelter) on the property.

The Buggamatam lands, located in the heart of Tirupati, are historically significant and were donated by the Chandragiri kings for religious and charitable purposes. However, Peddireddy and his associates have reportedly fenced off the area, restricting public access. Despite claims that he purchased the land, investigations by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department reveal that the encroachment extends to an additional 3.5 acres, bringing the total disputed area to 4.20 acres.

Peddireddy, a minister during the YSRCP regime, has faced multiple allegations of exploiting natural resources and encroaching on government and forest lands. In the Mangalampeta reserve forest area, he allegedly built a luxurious farmhouse and cultivated agricultural land, further fueling accusations of illegal land grabs.

The encroachment has sparked widespread anger among locals. Peddireddy’s actions include constructing a private road using ₹19 lakh from the Tirupati Municipal Corporation funds, effectively blocking public access. Gates installed at both ends of the road remain closed most of the time, preventing residents from using the route. This has led to accusations of misuse of power and public funds for personal gain.

Established by followers of the Ramananda tradition, Buggamatam has long served as a hub for religious activities, providing food and shelter to pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple. The encroachment threatens this heritage and raises questions about the protection of religious and charitable institutions in the region. For now, the gates remain closed, and the future of Buggamatam’s lands hangs in the balance.

