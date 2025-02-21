Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit

A judicial inquiry commission has submitted its report on the tragic stampede that occurred in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The report has given a clean chit to Bhole Baba, stating that he was not responsible for the incident. The stampede, which took place on July 2, 2024, claimed the lives of 121 people.

The commission held the event organizers primarily responsible for the mishap. It also highlighted police negligence as a major factor that contributed to the disaster. The report recommended strict guidelines for future events to prevent such tragedies. It emphasized the importance of police authorities inspecting venues before any large gathering takes place.

In response to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member judicial commission led by retired High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava. Retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh and retired IAS officer Hemant Rao were also part of the committee. Following the investigation, the police arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case.

The stampede occurred when a massive crowd rushed to collect the sacred dust from the ground where Bhole Baba had walked during a Satsang. The lack of proper crowd management led to chaos, causing many to be trampled. A significant number of the victims were women.

Bhole Baba, whose real name is Surajpal Jatav, was once a police constable. He later left his job to follow a spiritual path and is also known as Narayan Sakar Hari. Despite the controversy surrounding the stampede, the inquiry report has cleared him of any direct involvement in the tragedy.