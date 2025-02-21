x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit

Published on February 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit

A judicial inquiry commission has submitted its report on the tragic stampede that occurred in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The report has given a clean chit to Bhole Baba, stating that he was not responsible for the incident. The stampede, which took place on July 2, 2024, claimed the lives of 121 people.

The commission held the event organizers primarily responsible for the mishap. It also highlighted police negligence as a major factor that contributed to the disaster. The report recommended strict guidelines for future events to prevent such tragedies. It emphasized the importance of police authorities inspecting venues before any large gathering takes place.

In response to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member judicial commission led by retired High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava. Retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh and retired IAS officer Hemant Rao were also part of the committee. Following the investigation, the police arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case.

The stampede occurred when a massive crowd rushed to collect the sacred dust from the ground where Bhole Baba had walked during a Satsang. The lack of proper crowd management led to chaos, causing many to be trampled. A significant number of the victims were women.

Bhole Baba, whose real name is Surajpal Jatav, was once a police constable. He later left his job to follow a spiritual path and is also known as Narayan Sakar Hari. Despite the controversy surrounding the stampede, the inquiry report has cleared him of any direct involvement in the tragedy.

Previous Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
else

TRENDING

image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate
image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake

Latest

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Most Read

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
YSRCP Alleges Security Lapses for YS Jagan

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions