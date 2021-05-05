Land issues getting priority over Corona in Telangana!

The second wave of corona has become extremely dangerous in the country and claiming thousands of lives every day. Telangana State is no exception.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has imposed day curfew from 12 noon today (Wednesday) to check the spread of corona virus. Several other states have also imposed.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked state government to consider imposing at least weekend lockdown.

But Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar made it clear on Wednesday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not keen on imposing any further lockdowns in state saying that lockdowns will serve no purpose except causing huge financial losses to all.

On the other hand, entire state administration is busy doing investigation into alleged land scams by Etela Rajender, the health minister who was sacked from cabinet by KCR recently.

Entire Telangana media is highlighting land scams more than corona pandemic while people are suffering unable to get vaccines, oxygen, hospital beds, ventilators etc.

This is triggering anger among various sections over whether unearthing land scams are important at this stage or deal with corona pandemic in a more focussed manner to save valuable lives of people.