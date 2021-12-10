Lengthy Runtime for Tollywood Biggies

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda is the first biggie from Tollywood that released after the second wave of the pandemic. The film is declared as a blockbuster and the film is raking decent revenues all over. The film’s final runtime is 2 hours and 50 minutes. Crisp runtime is the latest trend in Indian cinema and most of the films are locked at a runtime close to 2 hours and 30 minutes. But Tollywood filmmakers are not worried about the runtime and are focused on the content. Tollywood upcoming biggies RRR and Pushpa are said to have a lengthy runtime.

The final runtime of RRR is locked at 3 hours and 6 minutes while Pushpa lasts for 2 hours and 57 minutes. The trend of runtime is slowly changing in Telugu cinema for now. Both Rajamouli and Sukumar are the best storytellers of Telugu cinema and they are focused on the narration rather than the runtime. RRR releases on January 7th while Pushpa is hitting the screens on December 17th. RRR has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Pushpa has Allu Arjun in the lead role.