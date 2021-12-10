Has Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s apology check-mated TDP

By apologizing to Nara Bhuvaneswari, has Gannavaram’s renegade MLA successfully check-mated the TDP plan to use the sordid incident in the AP assembly? He has he hit the TDP’s campaign to get full mileage from the unfortunate incident? It appears he has made the very plans to reach out to the people redundant?

The unfortunate incident in which Vallabhaneni Vamsi made shocking comments against Nara Lokesh and dragged his mother and Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari into the whole controversy, has given the TDP a handle to beat the belligerent YSRCP. A teary eyed Chandrababu’s images and videos created a massive surge of sympathy for Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP began saying that the house was no longer a “gaurava sabha” (respected house) and that it had turned into a “Kaurava Sabha.”

The party even planned to hold public meetings at all places in Andhra Pradesh on the issue. At this stage, Vamsi has offered an open apology to Bhuvaneswari. Now the biggest dilemma is whether to go ahead with the idea of holding meetings across the state or not. After the apologies, the very raison d’tre for the sabhas has disappeared. If the TDP continues with the yatra even after the apology, it would be seen as exploiting the incident for political purposes.

Hence some prominent TDp leaders are said to have suggested that the party should go to the people on the people’s issues. The weekly strategy committee of the party is said to have discussed this issue in great detail. Another section wants to go ahead and exploit the happenings in the AP Assembly. These leaders feel that the focus should now be on Kodali Nani and Ambati Rambabu.