Let’s support PM’s Janata Curfew call: Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s call for a self-imposed curfew by the people or Janata Curfew on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Jana Sena Party president in a video message said: “I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister”s call for Janata Curfew. We should all come together to Prime Minister’s call to unitedly fight the scourge of the deadly corona virus. In this extraordinary situation, we should express our solidarity to the PM”s call.”

“It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can stay safe. I request the Telugu film industry to raise up to the occasion and stand support to the PM’s call,” Pawan Kalyan appealed.

He also called upon his fans, friends and people to support the cause on March 22, Sunday, 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, in a special address to the nation, Modi had requested the people for a ”Janata Curfew” – a self imposed curfew by the people on March 22 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as a measure to contain and prevent the spread of corona virus.