Liger will shake the Country: Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda is testing his luck with Liger which is a pan-Indian attempt. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh is heading for a grand release on August 25th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. During the Warangal event, Vijay Deverakonda promised about scoring a blockbuster with Liger. He sounded extremely confident on the film. “I, Puri sir and Charmme went to Mumbai to shake the nation. Liger will shake the country and everyone will love the film” told Vijay Deverakonda.

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and his mother Ramya Krishna who are based in Warangal will move to Mumbai on his boxing mission. “Calling me a Superstar is not making me comfortable. There is a lot more to achieve to get the tag of a Superstar. It was an absolute pleasure to meet all of you in Warangal” told Vijay Deverakonda. Liger is a sports drama that has Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Mike Tyson and others in the lead roles. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are the producers.