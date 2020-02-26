Light Metro and Tram for Vizag Capital?

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to develop Light Metro and Tram Corridors in Vizag, Bheemili and Bhogapuram areas in the Executive Capital Region. The government has also ordered for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) on this. With this, one more step is taken towards making the port town the administrative capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The Light Metro corridor will be developed from the Vizag Steel Plant to the Bhogapuram airport. There will not be potential traffic on this route to make it viable but the government is sticking to its decision. The tram corridors are proposed to connect RK beach, Bheemili beach, Pendurthi, Steel Plant, etc.

In all, these Light Metro and Tram Corridors will be developed for a length of 140 kilometres. Jagan Circar is determined to develop modern facilities to develop Vizag on the lines of Bangalore and Chennai. As part of decentralisation, Jagan Reddy has vowed to develop Vizag to put it on par with Hyderabad.