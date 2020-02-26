Don’t disturb Amaravati lands: Pawan tells Jagan

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan asked whether the YCP government took any precautionary measures to avoid any future clashes between different sections regarding house sites distribution in Amaravati Capital lands. He said that it would not be correct to forcefully go ahead when the local farmers are objecting to conversion of their lands into house sites. Pawan advised Jagan Circar to identify only those lands under house sites scheme where there would be no objections from anyone.

Pawan said that the poor people would face litigation problems in future if they are given house site pattas in the Capital City lands. They wouldn’t be able to defend themselves in the courts. Senani found fault with the government saying that it would not be correct to give house sites in assignment lands, burial grounds, school and college playgrounds. It shows that the government has no genuine interest in welfare of poor people. Pawan said that their party is not against giving house sites but their concern is only that poor people would eventually suffer more if they are given disputed lands.