Prabhas – Nag Ashwin film will have an International Release

Soon after the announcement came out that Nag Ashwin will direct Prabhas in his next, the national award winning director is flooded with congratulatory messages. Tollywood audience and Prabhas fans are left puzzled if the film would be a Telugu film or a pan Indian one. Nag Ashwin issued a clarity about the film.

The regular shoot of the film starts this year end and will release during the end of 2021 said Nag Ashwin. He thanked Prabhas for the opportunity and said that the film will not be just a pan Indian release and would have an international release. This is surely a huge news for Prabhas fans. The budget and genre is kept under wraps. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.